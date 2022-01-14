QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.35

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.35 and last traded at $61.25, with a volume of 599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.64.

QCRH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $959.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

In other QCR news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QCR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QCR by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

