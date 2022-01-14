QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $220.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.87.

Shares of QCOM opened at $183.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 173,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after acquiring an additional 110,853 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

