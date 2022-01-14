Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XM. Morgan Stanley raised Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion and a PE ratio of -18.51. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 161,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,925.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

