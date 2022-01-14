Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $44,380.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $13.25 million and $44,380.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,261.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.07 or 0.07633673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00332486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.19 or 0.00904361 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00074582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.25 or 0.00521154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.00262734 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,732,638 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

