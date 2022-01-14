QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Trading Down 5%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 47,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 12,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

QuoteMedia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

