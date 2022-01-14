Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $24.02 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $24,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.74.

Shares of SIVB opened at $695.39 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $435.77 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $708.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

