Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.58. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

