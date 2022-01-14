Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,457 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 132,235 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 318.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,175,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,483,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

Devon Energy stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

