Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,233 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $953,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 533,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $286.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.33 and its 200-day moving average is $288.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

