Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,839,947 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,839,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,031,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 676,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,598,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 1,489,189 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
UMC stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.
United Microelectronics Profile
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
