Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,839,947 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,839,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,031,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 676,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,598,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 1,489,189 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

UMC stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

