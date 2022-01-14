Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,296 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 35.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 1,547.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

APA stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

