Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 26,021 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,021 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in State Street by 284.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,750,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average is $91.08. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.