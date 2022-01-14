Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 44,442 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,442 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $362,158,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $58,603,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

