Raiden Network Token (RDN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66,969.00

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and $66,969.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.00357861 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000114 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

