Raymond James & Associates Buys 4,982 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.