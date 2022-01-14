Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,472 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Five9 were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five9 by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Five9 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 56.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 37.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,932. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

FIVN opened at $125.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.52. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

