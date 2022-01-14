Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Evolent Health were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $607,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,696,000 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 2.12. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

