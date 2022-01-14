Raymond James & Associates Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Penumbra by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $247.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.90 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

