Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 92,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 935.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 54,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $5,622,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $145.09 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $120.84 and a fifty-two week high of $156.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

