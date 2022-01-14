Raymond James & Associates Sells 779 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ingevity by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ingevity by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.