Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,238,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 77,582 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 94.8% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 988,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 481,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 223,925 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 362,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 77,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.29 on Friday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.