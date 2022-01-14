Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSD. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter valued at $317,000.

FTSD stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.51. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $96.08.

