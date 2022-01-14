Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Five Below by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 35,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $176.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.25 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.30.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

