Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,228 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBAN shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.