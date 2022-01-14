Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,337 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after acquiring an additional 608,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after buying an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,155,000 after buying an additional 223,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,296,000 after purchasing an additional 635,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

PEAK opened at $36.29 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.