Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 50,147 Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $420.31 million, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

LMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

