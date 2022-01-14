Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,699 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 869,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,302,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 225,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. 22.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MVF opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

