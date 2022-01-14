Raymond James Increases Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $68.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

DRE stock opened at $60.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $67,999,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Duke Realty by 2,981.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,499,000 after acquiring an additional 938,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1,331.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 669,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

