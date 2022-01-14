Raymond James Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $197.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $195.00 to $197.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.69.

GPN opened at $149.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.99 and a 200 day moving average of $155.89. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $76,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

