Raymond James Lowers TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$19.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRSWF. CIBC dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

