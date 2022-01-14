Raymond James Lowers TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$19.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

RNW has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.55.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

RNW stock opened at C$16.83 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.84. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 167.25%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.