Raymond James Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $265.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $263.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.74.

V opened at $215.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.46 and a 200 day moving average of $224.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Visa by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

