RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings stock opened at $202.33 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.73.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROLL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.29.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.