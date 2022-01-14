REAL 24 Hour Volume Reaches $282,110.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One REAL coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a market cap of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REAL has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00058421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About REAL

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

