Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

O stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

