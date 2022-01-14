Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives $70.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.17.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $141,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 16,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 4,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 562,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $32.46. 70,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,925. Redfin has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

