Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.66.

Regions Financial stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

