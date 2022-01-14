Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

RLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,555 shares of company stock worth $1,045,101. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

