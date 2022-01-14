Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on RLMD. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.26.

RLMD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.19. 893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,030. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Sell-side analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.