Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.15 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

RLXXF remained flat at $$30.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,826. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

