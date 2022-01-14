RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Update

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RCAR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 5,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,810. RenovaCare has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

