Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target Raised to €17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
REPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 56,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,280. Repsol has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
