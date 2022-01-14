Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target Raised to €17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 56,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,280. Repsol has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

