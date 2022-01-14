Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ball Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ball in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLL. Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ball by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in Ball by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.