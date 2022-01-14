Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. The company has a market cap of $484.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 288,638 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 822.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 421,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.