Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Limoneira’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Limoneira in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Limoneira’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Limoneira has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -130.43%.

In other news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Limoneira in the third quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Limoneira by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

