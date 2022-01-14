Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SAP SE’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SAP in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan expects that the software maker will post earnings of $5.14 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SAP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $135.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day moving average is $142.13. SAP has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 216.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

