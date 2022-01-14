Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the airline will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.34 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

