Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Trading Down 0.9%

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.50 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.45). Approximately 45,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 119,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.46).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Residential Secure Income’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

Residential Secure Income plc (ÂReSIÂ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising Â£180 million in its IPO.

