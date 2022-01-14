Reviewing Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Paper and Sylvamo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Paper 3 7 4 0 2.07 Sylvamo 1 0 0 0 1.00

International Paper presently has a consensus target price of $57.93, suggesting a potential upside of 17.50%. Sylvamo has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.78%. Given International Paper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe International Paper is more favorable than Sylvamo.

Profitability

This table compares International Paper and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Paper 8.20% 18.42% 4.99% Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of International Paper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of International Paper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Paper and Sylvamo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Paper $20.58 billion 0.93 $482.00 million $4.56 10.81 Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.48 $170.00 million N/A N/A

International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Sylvamo.

Summary

International Paper beats Sylvamo on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Paper

International Paper Co. engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment offers cellulose fibers product portfolio includes fluff, market, and specialty pulps. The Printing Papers segment includes manufacturing of the printing and writing papers. The company was founded by Hugh J. Chisholm in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

