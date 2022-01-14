Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 234.7% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $2.15 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.